Companies

How JPMorgan plans to spend a pile of Trump tax gains

23 January 2018 - 17:17 Agency Staff
The headquarters of JPMorgan Chase in New York. Picture: REUTERS
The headquarters of JPMorgan Chase in New York. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru/New York — JPMorgan Chase unveiled a $20bn investment plan on Tuesday to increase wages, hire more, open new branches and expand its business as it takes advantage of sweeping changes to the US tax law and improved regulatory environment.

The bank joined several other US corporations that have already announced spending plans following President Donald Trump’s tax overhaul that is expected to kick-start economic growth in part by offering incentives for capital investment.

Laying out the most explicit use of tax savings announced by any major bank, JPMorgan said it would increase wages for 22,000 employees by an average of 10%, ranging between $15 and $18 per hour, hire 4,000 employees and open up to 400 Chase branches in new cities.

The five-year investment plan comes after CE Jamie Dimon’s push to ramp up investment in businesses as the bank has now finished the majority of work it needed to do to clean up troubled home mortgages and comply with tougher capital requirements imposed by regulators after the financial crisis.

The largest US bank by assets will also increase small business lending by $4bn and increase loans to customers seeking affordable homes by 25% to $50bn.

Analysts expect JPMorgan to save about $4bn a year on taxes because of the new federal tax law, but have been worried that banks will quickly "compete away" the savings from the new tax law in a bid to take business from one another.

Dimon has acknowledged that some of that would happen, but to varying degrees and at different rates in the bank’s assorted business lines.

Dimon had set the stage for Tuesday’s announcement on its post-earning conference call on January 12, when he said new spending would eat into the bank’s savings from lower taxes, but "will enhance our growth in the future".

"It isn’t like a giveaway," he had then said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dimon said "having a healthy, strong company allows us to make these long-term, sustainable investments".

The bank would also increase community-based philanthropic investments by 40% to $1.75bn over five years, it said.

JPMorgan’s shares were nearly flat at $114.33 in premarket trading. The stock has risen nearly 37% in the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 25% increase.

Reuters

Morgan Stanley tops estimates despite bond trading woes

The US lender’s fourth-quarter earnings tumble 66% on a one-time charge related to Trump’s tax overhaul, while bond trading revenue ...
Companies
4 days ago

Mixed performance in quarter but Goldman Sachs still reports a loss

Goldman’s first quarterly loss since 2011 was driven by $4.4bn in one-time charges, mostly due to US tax reform provisions on the repatriation ...
Companies
6 days ago

JPMorgan Chase took a big hit from Steinhoff last quarter

The bank recognised a $143m mark-to-market loss tied to Steinhoff, according to its chief financial officer
Companies
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy
2.
H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding
Companies
3.
Steinhoff rallies on sale of PSG shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom’s Mabuza to the rescue — again
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Anoj Singh defends his role in Eskom contracts ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.