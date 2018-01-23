Companies

Carrefour to form partnership with Tencent to fend off Amazon

23 January 2018 - 11:56 Robert Williams
A Carrefour store. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Carrefour is forming a partnership with Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings and investing €2.8bn ($3.4bn) over five years in online shopping as CEO Alexandre Bompard seeks to fend off Amazon.com.

A sweeping overhaul announced on Tuesday will result in 2,400 job cuts at its French headquarters, the retailer said in a statement. Carrefour plans to sell 273 former Dia stores and reduce the size of its sprawling French hypermarkets. The shares rose as much as 4.9% early on Tuesday in Paris.

The company is looking for a boost at its struggling Chinese unit via partnerships with Tencent and grocer Yonghui. Carrefour is targeting cost savings of €2bn annually by 2020. The retailer also said it aims to get one third of its sales from own-branded products and more than triple its revenue from organic food to €5bn by 2022.

"We are currently grappling with a profound global movement," the company said in a statement. "Our ways of consuming are changing: quality, safety and where food comes from have become key concerns for our customers."

Bompard came aboard in June from media and electronics retailer Fnac, where he integrated online services and spearheaded the acquisition of appliance chain Darty. Carrefour’s profit has fallen two thirds since its 2007 peak as online shopping and speciality stores eroded its sales of appliances and a price war erupted among French grocers.

Carrefour had long been the leader in French supermarkets, but its market share slipped below that of closely held E Leclerc last year, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

The job cuts will come from voluntary departures, Carrefour said, adding that it plans to streamline its online offerings in France with a single digital platform, and will open 2,000 convenience stores in major cities in the next five years.

Bloomberg

Musical chairs for retailers in East Africa

Two years after quitting Uganda, Shoprite eyes Kenya
2 months ago

Carrefour buys Steinhoff's e-tailer in half-price fire sale

French retailer Carrefour is buying the 17% stake for half of what Steinhoff paid in May 2017
11 days ago

From canned beans to catwalks: Sainsbury’s hits the high street

With its new focus on fashion, the supermarket chain is posing a serious threat to rivals such as M&S and Next
8 months ago

Accounting scandal to cost UK’s Tesco more than £200m

Tesco was accused of overstating profits by £326m between February 2014 and September 2014
10 months ago

