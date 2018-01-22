UBS to buy back stock and merge its two wealth management businesses

Zurich — UBS chief Sergio Ermotti is responding to investor demands for higher returns.

The world’s largest wealth manager will buy back as much as Sf2bn ($2.1bn) worth of stock over three years and merge its two wealth management businesses.

The buyback programme will begin in March, with the Zurich-based lender also instating a new dividend policy, saying it would target an increase of mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth each year and return excess capital, likely through repurchases.

It expects to build up an additional Sf4bn francs of capital over the next three years.

Now in his seventh year as CEO, Ermotti has accelerated a push into wealth management, boosting capital levels and profitability and stoking investor demand for higher returns and an updated strategy.

The bank had approached investors and analysts in recent weeks to gauge whether it should give a more formal strategy update, people with knowledge of the matter said last week. It held its last strategy update in 2014.

Martin Blessing and Americas wealth head Tom Naratil were named as co-presidents of a new combined business to be known as Global Wealth Management. The merger follows the appointment of former Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing to lead the international wealth unit after Juerg Zeltner, a 30-year veteran of the bank, announced his departure in December.

Tax charge

The bank booked a Sf2.2bn franc net loss in the fourth quarter because of a change in the US tax code which caused it to take a charge of Sf2.9bn francs. Banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse also all disclosed one-time charges.

Singapore’s sovereign-wealth fund GIC ceased being the biggest shareholder in UBS in May after cutting its ownership by almost half, saying it was "disappointed" that it lost money during the near-decade it was invested in the Swiss bank.

Bloomberg