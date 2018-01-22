Companies

Tiger Global’s stake in Barclays now at $1bn, says insider

22 January 2018 - 17:30 Stephen Morris
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Tiger Global Management has amassed a stake of about $1bn in Barclays, according to a person with knowledge of the hedge fund’s investment.

The New York-based firm’s holding now amounts to about 2.5%, the person said, asking not to be identified as the investment had not been publicly disclosed. The purchase makes Tiger Global a top 10 investor in Barclays, the person said. It would be the seventh largest holder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment, while officials for Tiger Global in New York could not be reached outside regular business hours on Monday. The Financial Times reported Tiger Global’s investment earlier.

Tiger Global, headed by former Julian Robertson protege Chase Coleman, bought some of its stake in Barclays when the bank’s shares slumped to a 52-week low of less than 180p in November, the person said. The investment comes amid Barclays CEO Jes Staley’s strategy to focus on the firm’s US-led investment bank and its UK-based consumer banking operation.

Barclays shares rose 2.7% to 205.8p before midday in London, on pace to close at their highest since August.

Staley’s bet on investment banking has come under increasing fire from analysts after revenue from trading stocks, bonds and currencies fell 31% in the third quarter, the worst markets performance in his two-year tenure.

He has repeatedly said the investment bank has to take on more risk and authorised the recruitment of numerous, and costly, high-profile hedge-fund traders.

Bloomberg 

Why Glencore and BHP are being tipped for big things

BHP Billiton and Glencore are looking relatively more attractive than other diversified miners, Macquarie says
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Competition Tribunal delays banking hearing until further notice

In February 2017, the Competition Commission said it was investigating forex price-fixing by 17 local and international banks; a pre-hearing will be ...
National
5 days ago

Mercantile sale attracts scores of bidders, says bank

One of South Africa's banks will be in a fresh pair of hands by the end of this year, if the sale of niche lender Mercantile Bank runs according to ...
Business
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE puts Steinhoff bonds on notice
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Treasury to approach banks in bid to avert Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Eskom, Treasury to turn to local banks
Companies / Energy
4.
Cannabis firm Aurora chases a double deal
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding
Companies

Related Articles

Finance titans to meet Theresa May on Brexit progress
World / Europe

Life Healthcare is looking at exiting its Indian Max Healthcare joint venture
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.