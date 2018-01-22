H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding

Stockholm — One of H&M’s largest shareholders has lost its patience.

Skandia’s actively managed funds have spent the past months selling off most of its stake in Hennes & Mauritz after watching the fashion retailer struggle with weakening sales in its physical stores and intensifying online competition. The Swedish savings and insurance giant says there is a raft of issues H&M would need to address before it will consider investing again.

"There’s so much they need to do that I don’t think they’ll solve this quickly," Erik Sjostrom, who oversees more than $3bn as a senior portfolio manager at Skandia, told Bloomberg.

H&M, whose biggest shareholder is the billionaire Persson family that started the company in 1947, sank more than 30% last year. This year, the stock is down about 7%.

The world’s second-largest fashion chain by sales (after Zara-owner Inditex) needs to start prioritising profitability over growth and present a credible plan for tackling online competition, Sjostrom says.

It also needs to cut its dividend, reduce the number of stores in mature markets and focus on getting its product mix and price levels right, as well as reducing or writing off excess inventory that gets in the way of new trends hitting its shelves, he says.

H&M has said it feels confident it can fix its "disappointing" sales history. Management is working on building its online presence, creating new brands, improving its shops and fixing inventory issues with better technology.