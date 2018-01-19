Companies

Steinhoff's luxury jet has been transferred to US-based Avpro

19 January 2018 - 12:40 Renée Bonorchis
TAKING OFF: Inside the cockpit of a Gulfstream 550. PICTURE: NILS WEYMANN/123RTF
Johannesburg — Steinhoff International Holdings, the global retailer fighting to recover from an accounting scandal, transferred the registration of its luxury Gulfstream 550 private jet to a US aircraft broker as it seeks to boost liquidity.

The plane, with serial number 5113, was registered to Annapolis, Maryland-based Avpro on January 12, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration’s online records.

The luxuriously appointed 2006 Gulfstream has been valued at almost $25m and was bought by Steinhoff in April. It’s capable of 12-hour non-stop flights and is certified for 16 passengers.

Steinhoff put the plane up for sale shortly after the owner of Mattress Firm in the US and Poundland in the UK announced last month that it had uncovered accounting irregularities that knocked almost 90% off Steinhoff’s share price.

The aircraft was advertised for $24.8m in 2016 and the sales brochure showed the interior fitted out in cream leather seating, wood paneling and a marble-and-brass bathroom.

Avpro hasn’t yet listed the jet for re-sale, according to the records on its website. The transfer of the aircraft comes at the same time that Steinhoff’s former CEO Markus Jooste is trying to sell a sprawling Western Cape residence with vineyards and space for 10 horses for R15m, 43% more than he paid for it two years ago.

A spokesperson for the retailer didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. A call and e-mails to Avpro in the US weren’t answered outside business hours.

With assistance from Loni Prinsloo and Janice Kew

Bloomberg

Steinhoff boosted by update

Group will ask European creditors to agree to limited waivers of usually strict conditions of debt covenants
Companies
8 hours ago

Ferrier responds to talk of Viceroy's alleged inside info on Steinhoff

Australian restructuring specialist Ferrier Hodgson says it did not know Gabriel Bernarde was also working with Viceroy
Companies
8 hours ago

Steinhoff likely to pay interest on debt for the near term and refinance SA borrowings

The embattled retailer is looking for about $245m from local lenders, a sign that it is making progress on how to continue operations
Companies
21 hours ago

