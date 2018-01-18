Companies

Resilient creates Twitter account after fake one set up in Des de Beer’s name

18 January 2018 - 14:10 Robert Laing
Resilient Property Income Fund CEO Des de Beer. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Resilient Property Income Fund CEO Des de Beer. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

A fake twitter account purporting to represent Resilient CEO Des de Beer was created on Thursday, and was promptly deleted by the social media company after the real-estate investment trust (reit) complained.

The opening of the fake social media account comes a week after Resilient’s mysterious share price crash.

Resilient’s share price closed 7.3% lower on January 10, and then plunged as much as 22% on January 11 before closing 4.4% lower.

The tweets from the fake account could not be found at 1.15pm on Thursday. A company spokesperson said that only three tweets were sent using the account. These did not say anything interesting, and the company’s complaint was the account used Resilient’s logo to make it appear legitimate.

Twitter promptly deleted the fake account once Resilient reported it, and the company has now opened an official account, which so far just says the following: "@ResilientREIT hasn’t tweeted. When they do, their tweets will show up here."

Resilient’s share price was trading at R129.71 on Thursday, about 12% lower than its closing price on January 9 before some rumour sparked panic selling.

The Reit calmed the market to some extent on January 11 by saying it expected to report on February 8 its interim dividend would be between 13% and 13.5% higher than in matching period a year earlier.

