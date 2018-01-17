No liquidity plan yet but Denel is sure it can pay staff

Cash-strapped, state-owned arms manufacturer Denel says that although it is still finalising a plan to tackle its liquidity challenges, it will pay salaries and suppliers in January.

With the deadline for the company’s payroll looming, staff and service providers are concerned that salaries and bills will not be paid. Denel received an emergency government loan guarantee of R580m in December to pay its 4,000 employees and suppliers.

However, it is unclear how the company will raise funds to fulfil its obligations.

The Treasury said it had provided the guarantee to Denel to resolve its "immediate funding crisis". The parastatal still

needed to put a credible strategy in place, it said.

Denel already has a government guarantee on its debt

of R1.85bn.

"The provision of the government guarantee is a short-term solution, and Denel still has to put in place a credible strategy, which must include a long-term solution with restructuring initiatives and an implementation plan to ensure Denel is financially sustainable," the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The United Association of SA’s sector manager, Willie van Eeden, told Business Day he had requested a meeting with the company’s management to hear how it planned to pay workers and suppliers. He said the union was in the dark about where Denel would get the funds to pay salaries.