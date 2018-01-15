Carillion’s collapse stokes fears of fallout

"An application was made to the High Court for a compulsory liquidation of Carillion before opening of business today and an order has been granted to appoint the Official Receiver as the liquidator of Carillion."

Despite the red flags, the government continued to award the company major public contracts, including on the flagship HS2 project, leading to criticism.

But the Conservative government of Prime Minister Theresa May said it was not its place to prop up the company.

"This is a private sector company, it’s regrettable that it’s not been able to find a suitable refinancing option with its lenders," Cabinet Office Secretary David Lidington told BBC radio.

"We did decide that taxpayers can’t be expected to bail out of a private sector company, particularly when their troubles arose the most part from a side of their business that’s nothing to do with UK government contracts," he added Monday.

The government meanwhile advised Carillion staff to still come to work to see through some projects.

Union leaders blamed both the government and Carillion management for the company’s collapse.

"The blame for this lies squarely with the government who are obsessed with out-sourcing key works to these high risk, private enterprises," said Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

Jim Kennedy, a senior official at the Unite union, called for a public inquiry and said there were "serious questions that need to be asked and answered about Carillion’s conduct", while he also questioned why the government handed "public money to a company that had issued repeated profits warnings".

Andrew Adonis, who resigned as head of a government-backed infrastructure commission last month, said on Sunday that the Carillion crisis raised "big questions" for Transport Minister Chris Grayling.

Carillion has a wide range of public sector contracts, including providing support services for almost 900 schools and about 50,000 homes for military personnel. The company, with operations also in Canada and the Middle East, had revenues of £5.2bn last year.

In January, Britian’s Financial Conduct Authority watchdog launched an investigation into its market updates.

Optimism about more more contracts for others was tempered by the fact one of the sector’s biggest players was going to the wall, with the government willing only to offer piecemeal help to minimise the disruption to public services.

"People are looking at possible winners from this (but) in the short-term, it’s a pretty grim day for the UK construction sector," said James Tetley, deputy head of research at N+1 Singer.

Liberum estimated Carillion owes £1.5bn to its banks RBS, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander, including £500m of "reverse factoring" where they have paid suppliers, and expects them to lose hundreds of millions.

That will hardly make them more willing to lend to Carillion’s peers when they share so many of its problems — an environment of often low-profit work where contracts are structured so the supplier shoulders much of the risk.

"Ultimately the situation around Carillion is a function of a competitive outsourcing and construction market in the UK, amplified by excessive financial leverage which has built up over recent years," said UBS analysts.

"While the departure of a competitor may ease this, we think the impact will likely be small given the fragmented nature of the market."

AFP, Reuters