Barclays’ ‘last look’ system in spotlight as trader fights to get job back

London — A fired Barclays Plc trader says there was nothing wrong with the way he applied a tool that blocked some unprofitable currency trades to all clients, rather than just "toxic" ones.

David Fotheringhame, a former managing director at the bank, is trying to get his job back in a London court, where he revealed details of how he used the so-called "last look" system. He lost his post in 2016 after the New York Department of Financial Services, which investigated Barclays’ use of the computer system, ordered the bank to dismiss him and pay $150m.

Bank officials thought the order was unfair but signed it "on pain of losing their banking licence and hence having to close their US businesses," he said in court filings.

The lawsuit provides a glimpse into the bank’s use of last look as the tool faces increased scrutiny across the industry. Last month, central bankers and other market participants made their strongest statement yet against its use. Government officials and traders who comprise the Global Foreign Exchange Committee changed the voluntary FX Global Code to indicate that no one should "undertake trading activity that utilises information from the client’s trade request during the last-look window."

Algorithm

The algorithm-based systems force banks’ computers to delay a fraction of a second after a hedge fund, a company or a broker requests a currency trade. If the market moves beyond a set threshold in that period, the trade gets rejected.

The system aims to defend banks against clients trying to profit from trading technologies that let them see market moves just before the bank does. Most rejections come when the market moves against the bank, Fotheringhame said, but since a 2014 tweak by Barclays, they can also get rejected if they’d have helped it.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.

The question at the heart of the dispute is whether Barclays should have used the trade-blocking trick only against clients who were taking advantage of advanced market knowledge — or if it can be applied to everyone, so that even customers whose trades mostly go in the bank’s favour occasionally get their trade requests rejected when they go instantly against the bank.