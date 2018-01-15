Airbus warns A380 jumbo’s future at risk

London — Airbus has publicly questioned the future of the A380, saying its flagship aircraft programme risks being shut down if the manufacturer fails to win a crucial order from the plane maker’s main backer, Emirates.

Emirates is the only airline with enough capacity to take enough planes to keep the programme alive, Airbus sales chief John Leahy said on Monday in an online presentation. Discussions were ongoing, he said.

"I believe we can find a solution with Emirates in hopefully the not too distant future," Leahy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

"But we do need a strong base that only a big operator like Emirates can provide."

Airbus has struggled to rack up sales of the superjumbo, which it argues will be needed to help increase passenger traffic at the world’s busiest airports. The firm was forced to slash production rates in July to try and stretch out the order book.

Emirates, by far the biggest operator of the plane, scuttled a deal to buy 36 of the planes in November, raising doubts about the future of the programme.

Airbus wants Emirates to order enough planes to sustain production at six a month over the next 10 years, giving the plane maker scope to sell two or three of the superjumbos on top of that to eke out a profit on the programme, Leahy said.

The company produced 15 in 2017 and has said it plans to reduce that figure to eight in 2019. Airbus can break even producing as few as six of the planes a year, chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier said.