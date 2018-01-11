ECB’s Steinhoff sale is a red flag for perfect credit market

London — As the European Central Bank (ECB) starts the new year planning to slash its asset buying in half, it is a bond sale, not a purchase, that has caught investor attention.

The central bank revealed this week it had disposed of securities of Steinhoff International Holdings after the company was downgraded to junk following accounting irregularities. While the ECB can buy only investment-grade bonds, it is not obligated to sell after such a cut, and its decision to offload the security has drawn attention to the programme that has scooped up €132bn of corporate bonds in less than two years.

"We think it ought to make investors a little more cautious regarding cuspy eligible names," Joseph Faith, a credit strategist at Citigroup in London, wrote in a January 9 note. "In a world where almost all eligible bonds are priced to perfection, the Steinhoff sale has steepened the cliff between ‘in’ and ‘out’."