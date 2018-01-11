Christo Wiese likely to be caught up in the liquidation of Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators

Absa’s liquidation of Markus Jooste’s company Mayfair Speculators is likely to see his friend Christo Wiese take a R200m fall, Moneyweb reported on Thursday.

Court papers filed by Absa said the bank was made aware on December 8 that Jooste had left Mayfair insolvent with R1bn in liabilities against R350m assets by transferring other assets valued at R1.5bn out of the company.