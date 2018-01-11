Christo Wiese likely to be caught up in the liquidation of Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators
Absa’s liquidation of the company is likely to see his friend take a R200m fall, reports Moneyweb
Absa’s liquidation of Markus Jooste’s company Mayfair Speculators is likely to see his friend Christo Wiese take a R200m fall, Moneyweb reported on Thursday.
Court papers filed by Absa said the bank was made aware on December 8 that Jooste had left Mayfair insolvent with R1bn in liabilities against R350m assets by transferring other assets valued at R1.5bn out of the company.
"The dividend in specie was effectively a transfer of ownership of assets that included houses, development properties, Lodestone Brands and a company that manufactured pipes. Jooste had deliberately moved the assets out of the reach of creditors. And he would have known that his friend, Christo Wiese, had guaranteed obligations to the tune of R350m," Moneyweb reported.
Jooste’s creditors, including Absa and Investec, were alarmed by reports that the former Steinhoff International CEO was selling prized racehorses that he owned via Mayfair, making them part of the assets backing Jooste’s loans.
According to bankers, Jooste has vanished, and they believe he is laying low in Namibia.
