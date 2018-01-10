Companies

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon regrets bitcoin comments

10 January 2018 - 08:26 Jenny Surane
Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Picture: REUTERS
Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Picture: REUTERS

New York — Jamie Dimon is having second thoughts about wading into the bitcoin controversy.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO, who earlier called the cryptocurrency a "fraud", now says he wishes he had not dismissed the technology in such broad terms.

"I regret making [those comments]," Dimon said in an interview with the Fox Business network on Tuesday.

"The blockchain is real. You can have crypto yen and dollars and stuff like that."

In September, Dimon said bitcoin was "worse than tulip bulbs", and threatened to fire any trader who bought or sold them for being "stupid".

On Tuesday he said he was still not very interested in the subject, and thought government intervention may eventually hamper bitcoin’s growth and acceptance.

"The bitcoin to me was always [about] what the governments are going to feel about bitcoin as it gets really big," he said.

"I just have a different opinion than other people. I’m not interested that much in the subject at all."

The values of digital currencies have surged this year, with everyone from regulators to top bank executives taking note. The price of bitcoin, the most ubiquitous of the currencies, has more than tripled to $14,297 since Dimon made his comments in September.

Dimon reiterated in the interview that he believed in blockchain, the technology used for verifying and recording transactions that is at the heart of cryptocurrencies.

Experts have said blockchain technology could reshape the global financial system and JPMorgan is testing potential use cases of the technology.

Initial coin offerings, however, "you have to look at individually", he said in the interview.

Bloomberg

JPMorgan and the future of bitcoin futures

Does the bank’s about-face open it up to lawsuits if it turns out it was right all along? Is the advent of a futures market an existential ...
1 month ago

From bitcoin to Belize: a year of living dangerously on global markets

Risky assets — as epitomised by cryptocurrencies — were the place to be in 2017, a year of ignoring boring securities like staid Japanese ...
13 days ago

Bitcoin is a highly speculative investment, so caution is required

With great gains come great pains, write Co-Pierre Georg and Qobolwakhe Dube, so tread lightly into the world of crypto-currencies
1 month ago

