Companies

British supermarket giant Sainsbury’s warns of tough year

10 January 2018 - 20:16 Agency Staff
A Sainsbury’s store. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BEN STANSALL
A Sainsbury’s store. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BEN STANSALL

London — British supermarket group Sainsbury’s cautioned on Wednesday that the market for general merchandise and clothing would be tough in 2018, taking the shine off a slight upgrade to its forecast for annual profit.

With Britons under pressure from slow wage growth compounded by higher inflation, company updates and survey data in January show they cut back on almost everything other than food purchases in the run-up to Christmas.

Sainsbury’s, which extended its product range when it bought toys and electricals retailer Argos for £1.1bn in 2016, indicated that trend would continue in 2018.

"We have to acknowledge the fact that the [nonfood] market is challenging and there’s certainly a little bit of a squeeze on consumer disposable income; where people are able to defer purchases they do," CE Mike Coupe said. "We have to be slightly cautious in our outlook because it’s reflective of the current consumer environment."

Sainsbury’s, the second-biggest UK supermarket group, said its general merchandise sales fell 1.4% in the 15 weeks to January 6, its financial third quarter, having fallen 1.6% in the previous quarter. Clothing sales rose 1%, a sharp slowdown from second quarter growth of 6.3%. Coupe said Sainsbury’s still won market share in general merchandise and clothing despite the "challenging conditions".

He said UK consumers tightening their belts could in fact benefit Sainsbury’s food business since "people eat out less and tend to eat in".

However, competition is intense in that part of the business where Lidl and rival German discounter Aldi UK have both said they will step up investment in 2018, keeping up the pressure on Britain’s established big four supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s said retail like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.1% in the third-quarter — ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 0.9% and growth of 0.6% in the previous quarter.

Total grocery sales grew 2.3%, with groceries online and convenience store sales up 8.2% and 7.3%, respectively. Online accounted for a fifth of the group’s sales in the quarter.

Coupe said grocery sales volumes "went backwards slightly" in the quarter but predicted food price inflation would fall out of the sector over the next six to eight months.

On Tuesday, Britain’s fourth-ranked supermarket chain, Morrisons, beat Christmas sales growth forecasts, while industry data indicated market leader Tesco outperformed its listed rivals during the festive quarter.

Tesco will update the market on Thursday.

On Wednesday Lidl UK said its total sales grew 16% in the Christmas period.

Sainsbury’s said it expected to achieve £80m-£85m of earnings synergies from Argos by March, ahead of previous guidance of £65m. As a consequence underlying pretax profit for the full year would be moderately ahead of analysts’ consensus for an underlying pretax profit of £559m, down from £581m in 2016-17.

Reuters

Tesco buys wholesaler Booker for £3.7bn

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority approved the deal by Britain’s biggest retailer; Tesco’s shares have risen 0.1%
Companies
21 days ago

Struggling retailers can forget about Steinhoff riding to the rescue now

The accounting cloud hanging over the acquisitive retail giant removes one option for retailers facing a bleak winter, writes Andrea Felsted
Companies
1 month ago

UK retailers shed thousands of jobs amid Brexit-linked turmoil

Sainsbury’s may cut 2,000 jobs, Tesco’s lost 1,200 in June, and Asos may handle distribution from Germany after Brexit
Companies
2 months ago

Thinking of a career change? Meet the people who have done it

Want to change your career but feeling daunted? Here are the stories of five very different people who have made the leap
Companies
3 months ago

Falling profit no bar for Aldi to continue expansion in UK

The rise of privately owned budget chains Aldi and Lidl has transformed UK food retailing
Companies
3 months ago

Sainsbury’s suspends Nisa takeover talks over competition concerns

Britain’s second largest supermarket group will wait for the outcome of a probe into Tesco’s proposed £3.7bn takeover of Booker
Companies
4 months ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: German grocers are eating the locals’ lunch

‘German discounters Aldi and Lidl are opening new stores at a brisk pace and are capturing the wallets of the UK consumer’
Opinion
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Datatec share drops almost half on Wednesday ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Aspen says it has ‘nothing in common with’ ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Stanford team lauds Woolworths Farming for the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Old Mutual restructuring gets nod from Ebrahim ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Steinhoff races to avoid cash crunch at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Tesco buys wholesaler Booker for £3.7bn
Companies

New government looks much like a reshuffling of Zanu-PF’s deck chairs
Opinion

Struggling retailers can forget about Steinhoff riding to the rescue now
Companies

British shops say they won’t run out of smokes
World / Europe

UK retailers shed thousands of jobs amid Brexit-linked turmoil
Companies

Thinking of a career change? Meet the people who have done it
Companies

Falling profit no bar for Aldi to continue expansion in UK
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sainsbury’s suspends Nisa takeover talks over competition concerns
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.