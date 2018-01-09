Companies

Naspers in talks to invest up to R2.5bn in India’s food-delivery company, Swiggy

09 January 2018 - 18:51 Loni Prinsloo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Johannesburg — Naspers is in talks to lead an investment of as much as R2.5bn ($200m) in India’s Swiggy to increase its stake in the online food-delivery company, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Africa’s biggest company by market value plans to team up with China’s Tencent Holdings, of which Naspers owns 33%, to put together the new financing round, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public.

The talks come after Larry Illg, the head of Naspers’s new investments unit, told investors at a meeting in New York in December that order volumes at Swiggy have more than doubled year on year and that the global food-delivery industry is still at an early stage of development. Naspers and Tencent see significant opportunities to co-invest in India, CEO Bob van Dijk said in the same presentation, without mentioning Swiggy.

Jane Yip, a spokesperson for Tencent, didn’t respond to a request for comment sent by e-mail and text message.

Naspers invested an initial $80m in Swiggy in May. This preceded a €660m ($790m) purchase of shares in Germany’s Delivery Hero in September. The company also has interests in iFood in Brazil and Mr Delivery in SA. Food is one of many online industries targeted by Naspers as it seeks investments to replicate the success of Tencent.

Swiggy is the largest food delivery business in India. Talks between the company, Naspers and Tencent are advanced, according to one of the people.

Naspers shares have gained more than 70% in the past 12 months to R3,620.06, valuing the company at about R1.6-trillion ($129bn). That’s less than the $179bn valuation of the Tencent stake, and Van Dijk has pledged to try to close that gap.

With assistance from Lulu Yilun Chen

Bloomberg

