Companies

Morgan Stanley to take $1.25bn hit due to tax cuts

05 January 2018 - 17:26 Ambereen Choudhury
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Morgan Stanley says it will take about a $1.25bn hit to earnings in the fourth quarter, becoming the latest bank to detail how profit will be hurt in the near term by the US tax overhaul driven by President Donald Trump.

The drag on net income consists of a charge of about $1.4bn, primarily from writing down its US deferred tax assets, the company said in a filing on Friday. That’s being offset by a gain of about $160m related to a multiyear tax examination. The estimated tax provision is based on assumptions made by the firm and may change as it receives additional clarification, it said.

In December Trump signed into law a congressional Republicans’ tax overhaul, his first major legislative victory. The move slashes the corporate-tax rate to 21% from 35%, a cut that could benefit some banks. The plan also offers some temporary breaks for other types of businesses and individuals.

While banks will benefit from the lower rate, the new law requires charges in the near term as foreign earnings face taxation and the value of deferred tax assets declines. Goldman Sachs Group revealed last week its earnings would be crimped by about $5bn, mostly from the repatriation tax, while Bank of America announced a $3bn charge.

Citigroup has said it expects a hit of as much as $20bn, mostly from writing down its deferred tax assets. That was under an earlier version of the plan.

JPMorgan Chase and Capital One Financial have warned that tax changes could hit their earnings.

Bloomberg

The decline of the Swiss private bank

Thanks to the US-led global clampdown on tax evasion, the days are long gone when Swiss bankers could prosper simply by helping rich clients hide ...
World
24 days ago

Goldman and Morgan Stanley look beyond trading to drive profit

Wall Street’s biggest banks report third-quarter earnings gains from a range of products and services
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Steinhoff finance chief steps down to focus on ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Mark Zuckerberg puts cryptocurrencies on his ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Divorce from police supplier to cost EOH R400m
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Zambia shuts Hungry Lion restaurants over cholera ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Steinhoff shares rally another 24% as European ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.