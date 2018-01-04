Tesla pushes back Model 3 production target — and may have to raise more cash

Including Model S sedans and Model X crossovers, Tesla delivered a total of 29,870 vehicles during the fourth quarter. The company delivered 101,312 Model S and Model X vehicles for the year, exceeding its forecast for 100,000 units. Sales of those more expensive models jumped 33% from 2016.

In the months leading up to efforts to get the Model 3 up to speed, Tesla raised at least $1.2bn through an offering of stock and convertible bonds in March and another $1.8bn by tapping the debt market in August.

Tesla’s bonds due in 2025 were quoted at 94.9c at 8.30am, according to Trace bond price data, the lowest in about a month.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tesla thanked customers "who continue to stick by us while patiently waiting for their cars". The company announced the acquisition of Perbix, a closely held maker of automated machines used for manufacturing, back in November, a week after Musk cited challenges with automating Model 3 production.

‘Lofty goals’

"Tesla has really lofty goals for automation," Tasha Keeney, an analyst at ARK Investment Management, which holds Tesla shares, said in a phone interview. "Once you have it right you can ramp up really quickly, but getting to that phase is the difficult part."

Tesla ended September with about $3.5bn cash in hand and projected another $1bn in capital expenditures during the last three months of the year. By postponing production plans, the company may also defer spending, said Jeff Osborne, an analyst at Cowen & Company, who has the equivalent of a sell rating on the shares.

The company may need to raise another $1bn to $1.5bn over the next six months, Osborne said on Thursday on Bloomberg Television.

Tesla reported 860 Model 3 sedans were in transit to customers at the end of December. The company said it made significant progress on speeding up manufacturing of the sedan late last month, producing 793 units in the last seven working days.

Chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja said during an earnings call in November that cash flow will improve significantly once Tesla ramps up Model 3 output because the company will collect money from customers before paying its suppliers.

Cowen’s Osborne wrote in a report to clients on Wednesday that the car maker may need to raise more capital again in the next three to six months. "Tesla is always a quarter away, and now you have to wait six months to get your report card on your investment thesis," Osborne said by phone on Wednesday. "They’ve kicked the can down the road."

With assistance from John Lippert and Molly Smith

Bloomberg