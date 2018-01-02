Companies

BP to take $1.5bn hit over Donald Trump’s tax cuts

02 January 2018 - 14:10 Ron Bousso
The BP logo is displayed at a London petrol station. Picture: REUTERS
London — BP will take a one-off $1.5bn charge in its 2017 fourth-quarter earnings as a result of new US corporate income tax rules, joining rival Royal Dutch Shell.

The British oil and gas company said on Tuesday the cut in US corporate income tax from 35% to 21% was expected to positively affect its US earnings in the long run.

But in the short term, lower tax rates would affect its deferred tax assets and liabilities, resulting in a one-off, non-cash charge of $1.5bn to its fourth-quarter results which are due to be announced on February 8, it said.

"The ultimate impact of the change in the US corporate income tax rate is subject to a number of complex provisions in the legislation which BP is reviewing," BP said in a statement.

Deferred tax assets refer in some cases to a company overpaying taxes in advance and then getting them back in the form of tax relief.

BP has large operations in oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico and onshore shale operations as well as refineries that can process up to 746,000 barrels per day of crude oil, according to its website.

Shell said last week it would incur a one-off charge of $2bn-$2.5bn, although the new legislation would have a "favourable" effect on earnings.

On December 22, President Donald Trump signed the $1.5-trillion tax overhaul into law, cutting tax rates for businesses and offering some temporary cuts for some individuals and families.

Reuters

Betting on natural gas, Shell leads charge in urging Big Oil to fight pollution

But unknown leaks, and practices such as venting into the atmosphere, probably account for 70% of methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, ...
13 days ago

Putin in Egypt to seal $30bn nuclear power plant deal

The high-profile North African project, to be built by Russia’s state nuclear monopoly Rosatom, increases Moscow’s economic and political ...
22 days ago

PROFILE: Priscillah Mabelane, CEO of BP Southern Africa

The first black woman CEO in SA’s petroleum industry takes up her post at a time when BP hopes to grow its market share in retailing
26 days ago

