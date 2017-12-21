Executive shuffle at PSA Group as vehicle sales slump in China

Paris — PSA Group is replacing its head of Asian operations as the maker of Peugeot and Citroën cars struggles to stem a sales slump in China.

Denis Martin, who’s been managing the China and Southeast Asia region since 2016, is leaving to pursue "personal projects" and will be succeeded in the role by Carlos Gomes, who currently leads Latin America, the French car maker said in a statement on Wednesday.

"With the results obtained in Latin America in a difficult economic context, Carlos Gomes will be able to use his commercial expertise and managerial skills to give a new impetus to this region with strategic issues for the company," PSA said. A spokesperson declined to comment further.

The car maker has been trying with little success to ditch its image as a budget brand with drab designs in China, the world’s largest automotive market. The nation is a crucial counterweight for PSA, whose reliance on Europe pushed it to the brink of bankruptcy three years ago. That dependence deepened this year with the purchase of General Motors’s operations on the continent.

PSA’s sales in China and Southeast Asia dropped 37% in the year until the end of November to 336,800 vehicles. Gomes, who’s been head of Latin America since 2010, has previously worked for Fiat and Renault.

Martin’s departure after just more than a year in the job reflects PSA CEO Carlos Tavares’s tough management methods. The CEO turned PSA around with deep cutbacks in jobs and spending, a recipe he’s now implementing at the recently acquired Opel and Vauxhall brands.

PSA shares rose 0.2% to €17.09 by 11.39am in Paris, bringing the gain this year to 10% and valuing the car maker at €15.5bn ($18.4bn).

The change in leadership in Asia came as part of a broader shuffle. The head of strategy, Patrice Lucas, will take over Latin America, and be replaced in his current role by general secretary Olivier Bourges. Grégoire Olivier, the mobility services chief who ran the Chinese operations until September 2016, will succeed Bourges. Brigitte Courtehoux will replace Olivier as head of mobility services.

Bloomberg