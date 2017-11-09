Local chief primed to drive Ford sales

For the past couple of years, Ranger has been fighting the Toyota Hilux for the title of SA’s best-selling vehicle. It’s also exported to more than 140 markets around the world.

It was widely assumed that Nemeth would be replaced with another US executive: SA is usually a stepping-stone on the corporate ladder for lifelong Ford employees.

Brent, however, thought the time was right for a marketing blitz. Ford, for all its sales improvement, is still far behind market leaders Toyota and Volkswagen. Toyota, with its broad range of products, dominates the overall vehicle market, while VW is well ahead on cars.

Besides Ranger, Ford has pockets of success, such as the Fiesta small car and Ecosport compact SUV, but not the spread of its bigger rivals.

Kruger says success starts with providing "the right product at the right price at the right time". But it also requires customer satisfaction and relationships. And it’s here where his inside knowledge can make a difference, he says.

The Kuga episode was a public relations disaster. Whatever may have happened behind the scenes, Ford’s painfully slow public response gave the impression of a company in denial.

Kruger suggests it may have been the symptom of a deeper problem. "Perhaps a level of complacency slipped in," he says. "When you double your market share, you think you are very good. Maybe we forgot a little about the customer. It took Kuga to make us realise that although we believe we are customer-centric, it may not be as deep as we think."

Kruger wants to improve the relationship with its dealer network. "Sometimes they have a problem dealing with someone from outside. Me being South African, we don’t have to get used to each other. I speak their language, literally and figuratively."