Higher tax takes its toll on Stefanutti

Construction group Stefanutti on Thursday reported a 15% drop in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 44.81c, partly due to a higher tax rate.

The company‚ which operates throughout sub-Saharan Africa and the United Arab Emirates‚ grew its revenue 18% to R5.2bn in the six months to end-August, from the year-earlier period. Operating profit was also up 18% to R119m.

"The group’s multi-disciplinary and geographically diversified business structure continues to provide a stable platform in this challenging environment," CEO Willie Meyburgh said in a statement.

Capital expenditure was R255m, of which R203m relates to the roads, pipelines and mining services business unit. Of the total capital expenditure, R219m went to expanding capacity.

The order book for the review period was R13.9bn, of which one-third comes from outside SA.

Meyburgh said construction activities and margins were expected to remain under pressure, given the state of the South African construction market, adding that the group’s order book had remained relatively constant between R13bn and R14bn over the past two years.

"In the short term there are potential pockets of growth, which include mining surface infrastructure, marine, water and sanitation treatment plants, and residential and mixed-use building projects," Meyburgh said.

"In addition, in the medium term there are potential opportunities in petrochemical tank farms, roads and bridges and selected open pit contract mining work. These will provide opportunities for all our business units, both locally and cross border."

No dividend was declared for the interim period.