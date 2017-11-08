Uber bullish on African prospects

Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies is growing rapidly in sub-Saharan Africa and is considering moves into more markets, despite sometimes violent opposition from metered taxi drivers, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Uber’s service has triggered protests by rivals from London to New Delhi as it upends traditional business models that require professional drivers to pay steep licensing fees.

"We are bullish on Africa. The growth here is still substantial and we think that given the right regulatory environment, the growth could be even better," said Justin Spratt, head of business development for the sub-Saharan region.

"Africa’s growth thus far has been faster than America and a large part of that is because there is such deficiency in public transport … that talks to the latent need for citizens to travel more within cities," he said.

Uber was talking to governments, regulatory authorities and metered taxi associations across the continent to tackle grievances that have seen some of its drivers attacked from Kenya to SA. Uber, which launched in sub-Saharan Africa in 2013, was also looking to new markets in Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Mauritius. he said.

Reuters