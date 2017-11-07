Uber and Lyft have scale — but copycats and hybrids are on the way

Now the new head of the TLPA, Michael Pinckard, believes it is the industry’s future. "It’s obviously clear, for the last 12 months, that transportation network companies (TNCs) and ride-sharing are here to stay. I think it’s safe for people to begin adopting those differences in their business models without fear of being regulated out of business."

The owners of C&H Taxi in Charleston, West Virginia, thought about letting drivers use their own cars back in the 1980s, when MTV and Pac-Man were cultural crazes and long before smartphones and apps were on the radar. There was only one problem — it was illegal.

"We were never allowed to," said C&H owner Jeb Corey. "So when Uber started lobbying the legislature to offer their version of service here in West Virginia, it basically gave us the potential to do those things now."

Ride-sharing companies began their push in California in 2013, where the state’s Public Utilities Commission released the country’s first state-level regulations for the industry, using the term TNCs to define the services as distinct from taxi and limousine companies.

In the years since, 43 states and Washington, DC, have passed broad-based laws governing everything from permits and fees to background checks. The vast majority have used the TNC designation to define and regulate the companies’ activities, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Another five states — Alabama, Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota and Washington — have laws that only address insurance requirements. Only two states, Oregon and Vermont, stand between Uber and Lyft and the completion of an extraordinarily rapid shift in regulation across the country.

The two companies spent a combined $14m on state lobbying from 2012 to 2016, a figure that represents more than 75% of the money spent by the entire taxi industry over that period, according to the National Institute on Money in State Politics. In so doing, they have completely up-ended the traditional cab sector and driven many companies out of business. But they have also opened the door for more competitors.

Despite a year of scandals and lawsuits, Uber is still the world’s most valuable start-up on paper at $70bn. And with a planned $1bn investment this year led by Alphabet, Lyft would be valued at $11bn. Both companies still enjoy an important advantage over their competitors: scale. Uber and Lyft work the same in New York, Chicago and San Francisco as they do in small towns and cities around the nation. And now they are just about everywhere.

But by bringing sweeping changes to the regulatory environment, they made it even easier for competitors to enter the market. Now, cab companies from Phoenix to Pittsburgh are using the new TNC designation to create hybrid companies that can function like traditional cab companies — and TNCs. The owners of these businesses contend they enjoy some important advantages as well.

Corey and Campolongo petitioned regulatory agencies in their states to allow them to operate like an ordinary cab company — dispatching cars from a central location and picking up street hails; and as a TNC — connecting riders and drivers via a smartphone app.

In states that have changed the rules, there is hope that this new hybrid model will allow traditional cab companies to survive in some form. In other places, however, taxi operators describe a bleak competitive landscape where they are permanently disadvantaged by outdated regulations.

"The rule makers have woken up to the fact that they can’t regulate Uber and Lyft out of existence, but at the same time, I think cab companies start out with a legacy problem," said Aswath Damodaran, a professor at the New York University Stern School of Business.

For Uber and Lyft, the emergence of hybrids highlights a threat to their business: it’s relatively easy to get into. The completion of an ambitious project to legalise the ride-sharing model from coast to coast will only enhance this threat. Meanwhile, the companies still haven’t reached profitability.

"As long as there are two players in the game, it’s very difficult for either player to make money," Damodaran said.

In the end, the regulatory relief Uber and Lyft had to seek in order to operate in the vast majority of states will open them up to new competition, according to Bruce Greenwald, a Columbia Business School professor and value investor. "They’re damned if they do and they’re damned if they don’t," Greenwald said. "So I don’t think that there’s a good outcome for them."

Bloomberg