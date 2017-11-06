Companies

Will Broadcom pull off the world’s biggest tech takeover?

06 November 2017 - 18:32 Ian King
San Francisco — Broadcom offered $130bn for Qualcomm, kicking off an ambitious attempt at the largest technology takeover ever in a deal that would rock the electronics industry.

Broadcom made an offer of $70 a share in cash and stock for Qualcomm, a 28% premium for the world’s largest maker of mobile phone chips as of the stock’s closing price on November 2.

Buying Qualcomm would make Broadcom the third-largest chipmaker, behind Intel and Samsung Electronics. The combined business would instantly become the default provider of a set of components needed to build each of the more than a billion smartphones sold every year. The deal would dwarf Dell’s $67bn acquisition of EMC in 2015 — then the biggest in the technology industry.

"This complementary transaction will position the combined company as a global communications leader with an impressive portfolio of technologies and products," Hock Tan, the president and CEO of Broadcom, said in a statement Monday.

"We would not make this offer if we were not confident that our common global customers would embrace the proposed combination.’’

Tan is making a play for Qualcomm as the once-unstoppable chipmaker limps through a rare moment of weakness. Qualcomm’s most profitable unit, which licenses mobile phone technology, is under assault from regulatory actions around the world and a legal challenge from Apple.

The lawsuit may prompt Apple to stop buying Qualcomm chips for use in the iPhone and other products, which would deal a major blow to a unit that drives the bulk of Qualcomm’s revenue.

Bloomberg

