Stock Pick of the Day
WATCH: Reinet ‘has much to offer’
On Business Day TV Channel 412
06 November 2017 - 12:47
Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Reinet Investments (R30.60/+1.32%) as his stock pick of the day.
The rand is likely to be on shakey ground over the next few months, so this rand hedge counter is a good option. Also, Reinet’s net asset value is at a 30% discount to its share price, providing stability for investors’ portfolios.
Listen to the full episode of Business Day TV’s Stock Watch as a panel of experts debate the best and worst performing stocks and pick their favourites:
