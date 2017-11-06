Companies

WATCH: Reinet ‘has much to offer’

06 November 2017 - 12:47 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Reinet Investments (R30.60/+1.32%) as his stock pick of the day.

The rand is likely to be on shakey ground over the next few months, so this rand hedge counter is a good option. Also, Reinet’s net asset value is at a 30% discount to its share price, providing stability for investors’ portfolios.

Listen to the full episode of Business Day TV’s Stock Watch as a panel of experts debate the best and worst performing stocks and pick their favourites:

Reinet takes knock from possible stricter US tobacco laws

The investment group’s net asset value fell sharply in the September quarter, mainly due to a drop in BAT’s share price
16 days ago

