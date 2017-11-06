Companies

TECHNOLOGY

Toyota targets robotic investments in Israel

06 November 2017 - 06:17 Tova Cohen
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Tel Aviv — Japan’s Toyota Motor is seeking more investments in Israeli robotics and vehicle technologies after its venture arm led a $14m investment in Intuition Robotics in July.

The start-up, which makes robots for the elderly, was the first Israeli investment for Toyota AI Ventures, a new $100m fund investing in artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous mobility and data and cloud computing.

"We will see more involvement of Toyota in the Israeli market in the future," said Jim Adler, MD of California-based Toyota AI Ventures, part of the $1bn Toyota Research Institute.

"There is more in the pipeline," he said during a visit to Israel. Adler said that technologies dealing with perception and prediction and planning were of particular interest to Toyota.

Reuters

Rise of the machines must be monitored, say global finance regulators

The Financial Stability Board is concerned about a lack of data on the fast-growing artificial intelligence and fintech sectors
World
4 days ago

First global equity ETF run by robots makes its trading debut in Canada

The Horizons Active AI Global Equity ETF will make independent and informed decisions — but it won’t be able to explain why
Markets
4 days ago

SA is in step to prepare for future of work, UN labour agency says

Future of Work initiative reforms will help mitigate the impact of technology on the labour market
Economy
6 days ago

Want to change jobs? The AI will see you now

Algorithms are helping pigeonholed workers to fly free without having to leave their employer, writes Alicia Clegg
Life
6 days ago

AlphaGo Zero shows how business is steadily losing the innovation game

Kasparov’s own perspective is fascinating:‘Optimisation hinders evolution’, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
7 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Dr Goodnight wants us to sleep easy about AI

Many of the artificial intelligence industry’s newer entrants hope to build their fortunes on the mystique surrounding AI concepts
Opinion
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dudu Myeni has not gone quietly into the post-SAA ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Nyembezi-Heita becomes first woman to chair ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Audit shows resistance to e-tolls threatens ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Saudi Aramco director held with top officials in ...
Companies / Energy
5.
UK debt leaves Famous Brands investors with empty ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.