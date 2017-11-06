Toyota targets robotic investments in Israel

Tel Aviv — Japan’s Toyota Motor is seeking more investments in Israeli robotics and vehicle technologies after its venture arm led a $14m investment in Intuition Robotics in July.

The start-up, which makes robots for the elderly, was the first Israeli investment for Toyota AI Ventures, a new $100m fund investing in artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous mobility and data and cloud computing.

"We will see more involvement of Toyota in the Israeli market in the future," said Jim Adler, MD of California-based Toyota AI Ventures, part of the $1bn Toyota Research Institute.

"There is more in the pipeline," he said during a visit to Israel. Adler said that technologies dealing with perception and prediction and planning were of particular interest to Toyota.

