Companies

Ford in R3bn Silverton investment

There is strong speculation the next generation Ranger to be built locally

06 November 2017 - 05:50 David Furlonger
Industrial financing: The incentive programme incorporates automotive, clothing and infrastructure sectors as well as special economic zones. Picture: SUPPLIED
Industrial financing: The incentive programme incorporates automotive, clothing and infrastructure sectors as well as special economic zones. Picture: SUPPLIED

The latest R3bn investment to increase production capacity of the Ford Ranger pick-up in SA made it almost certain the vehicle’s next generation would also be built locally, motor industry insiders said at the weekend.

Ford Southern Africa MD Casper Kruger said on Friday that the latest cash injection would raise annual capacity from 110,000 to 127,000 and enable the Silverton, Pretoria, assembly plant to build a new Ranger variant, the Raptor.

US motor giant Ford has spent nearly R10bn in SA to make a success of the current Ranger, which was launched in 2011. Most of that has been spent at Silverton, but the company’s Port Elizabeth engine plant has also benefited.

Most bakkie generations have a life cycle of about 10 years, meaning a new Ranger is due around 2021. Kruger said increased capacity on the current model would be available from January 2018, and the Raptor would be built from 2019.

He insisted the new investment was no guarantee that future Ranger generations would be manufactured in SA. Despite Ockert Berry, head of operations for Ford Middle East and Africa, saying it "reaffirms Ford’s ongoing commitment to SA as a local manufacturer, exporter and key employer", Kruger said: "This is about current product. It is not a statement on the next generation."

However, insiders said the timing of the investment made future local assembly highly likely. "Are they really going to spend billions of rand on something they plan to halt immediately afterwards?" asked one.

The timing is also important in the context of government automotive policy. The Automotive Production and Development Programme, which rewards manufacturers with import duty benefits and investment rebates, will expire at the end of 2020 and the Department of Trade and Industry is trying to reassure multinational motor companies that similar incentives will continue afterwards. Planners are working on a new programme that will run to 2035.

Despite an impasse over government demands on black empowerment, companies seem confident that a compromise can be found.

Ranger is Silverton’s only product. The range includes single-and double-cab bakkies and the upmarket Everest sport utility vehicle. Kruger said the plant would build 80,000-90,000 vehicles in 2017. Increased capacity would not only allow for projected demand growth but also create manufacturing flexibility.

Ranger is one of SA’s two popular vehicles, along with the Toyota Hilux. Both outsell any car ranges. The Ranger is also exported to more than 140 markets around the world.

Kruger said "we are in constant competition with other Ford plants for [exports]".

furlongerd@businesslive.co.za

AA rates entry-level cars for safety, and only two pass its test

Ten of the 25 sub-R160,000 cars tested scored less than 20 out of a possible 135 points for safety features such as airbags and stability control
National
13 days ago

BMW to increase SA output of its X3 to 76,000 a year

The German car maker will spend an extra R160m to increase production capacity of the X3 SUV at its Rosslyn plant from early next year
Companies
1 month ago

Toyota seeks to vary line-up amid Corolla’s decline

The car maker wants to use the spare capacity created by lower Corolla output
Companies
2 months ago

Chevrolet sales plunge 38% in May as GM leaves SA

Overall, the new-vehicle market is depressed, down 2.6% compared to the same month last year, and with an ‘uncertain’ outlook
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dudu Myeni has not gone quietly into the post-SAA ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Nyembezi-Heita becomes first woman to chair ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Audit shows resistance to e-tolls threatens ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Saudi Aramco director held with top officials in ...
Companies / Energy
5.
UK debt leaves Famous Brands investors with empty ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.