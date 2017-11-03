Companies

WATCH: Naspers catches analyst’s eye

03 November 2017 - 12:52 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Joseph Busha from JM Busha chose Naspers (R 3431.46/-1.25%) as his stock pick of the day, a share price that has gained 60% so far in 2017. Short-term momentum will allow for good capital gains, he says.

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose TFG (R142.7/+2.81%) . There was a positive reaction from investors after the group released its results on Thursday.

