WATCH: Naspers catches analyst’s eye

Joseph Busha from JM Busha chose Naspers (R 3431.46/-1.25%) as his stock pick of the day, a share price that has gained 60% so far in 2017. Short-term momentum will allow for good capital gains, he says.

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose TFG (R142.7/+2.81%) . There was a positive reaction from investors after the group released its results on Thursday.