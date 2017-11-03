Companies

Tiso Blackstar might cut The Times print edition

03 November 2017 - 11:44 Staff Writer
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Tiso Blackstar Group has announced that it is considering closing down the print edition of The Times.

The media company said the newspaper‚ which was launched in 2007‚ would be replaced with a digital version.

"Despite several changes which have been introduced to the business model over the past few years‚ the print product has remained unprofitable‚" said Andy Gill‚ MD of media at Tiso Blackstar.

"Tiso Blackstar is proposing the introduction of a premium‚ digital-only daily edition in a new format‚ which draws on successful models that have been implemented internationally."

Gill said the change would necessitate restructuring and possible retrenchments. Staff members have been informed of the decision.

"The company has therefore engaged with staff in a consultation process in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act‚" he said.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Storm brews as Shoprite investors challenge pay ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Cell C hints at possible mergers and acquisitions
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Details emerge of how the Guptas manipulated ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Audit shows resistance to e-tolls threatens ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Investec named SA’s best private bank and wealth ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.