Soaring sales boost Alibaba’s profit

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Thursday that soaring sales fuelled a 132% increase in net profit in what it called an "outstanding" quarter, as the company raised its expectations for full-year revenue growth.

China’s biggest e-commerce company said net profit for the three months to September30 hit 17.67-billion yuan ($2.67bn) up from 7.62-billion yuan in the same period of 2016.

"We had an outstanding quarter," chief financial officer Maggie Wu said. "This quarter we delivered excellent results, with overall revenue growth of 61% demonstrating the robust momentum in our core commerce business and across the Alibaba economy," Wu said.

Alibaba said that revenue growth in the quarter had been fuelled largely by technological innovations such as the app for its Taobao online shopping, which it said had a growing capability to anticipate and suggest shopping options to its hundreds of millions of users.