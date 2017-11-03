Soaring sales boost Alibaba’s profit
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Thursday that soaring sales fuelled a 132% increase in net profit in what it called an "outstanding" quarter, as the company raised its expectations for full-year revenue growth.
China’s biggest e-commerce company said net profit for the three months to September30 hit 17.67-billion yuan ($2.67bn) up from 7.62-billion yuan in the same period of 2016.
"We had an outstanding quarter," chief financial officer Maggie Wu said. "This quarter we delivered excellent results, with overall revenue growth of 61% demonstrating the robust momentum in our core commerce business and across the Alibaba economy," Wu said.
Alibaba said that revenue growth in the quarter had been fuelled largely by technological innovations such as the app for its Taobao online shopping, which it said had a growing capability to anticipate and suggest shopping options to its hundreds of millions of users.
Revenues in the quarter, the second in Alibaba’s fiscal year, were 55.1-billion yuan, topping an analyst estimate of 52-billion yuan compiled by Bloomberg News. The company raised its growth forecast for revenues in the full fiscal year to 49%-53%, compared with a previous expectation of 45%-49% growth, citing the expected beneficial impact of its plan to take control of logistics company Cainiao.
Alibaba, which has made founder Jack Ma a global icon, has been on a roll, regularly beating revenue estimates. Investors have driven its New York-listed shares up 110% since the start of 2017. Investor optimism has been a key ingredient in the rally, with Alibaba raising expectations as it continues to adapt to, and profit from, the Chinese e-commerce boom.
Dividends are expected from heavy investments in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, financial systems, logistics, the use of data to home in on consumer habits, and Ma’s vision of using e-commerce to revitalise traditional retail.
Alibaba reported solid revenue growth across its core commerce, cloud computing, digital media and other divisions. Sales in core commerce grew 63% to 46.5-billion yuan, accounting for 72% of overall group revenue.
Mobile monthly active users of its China retail marketplaces grew to 549-million in September, up 20-million from just three months earlier.
The company is expecting a further shot in the arm in a week’s time, when it holds its 11.11 shopping extravaganza on November 11.
AFP
