Committee finds Equifax execs who sold stock after data breach had clearance

Four Equifax executives who sold stock in the days after the company discovered a security breach had no knowledge of the incident when they made the trades, the company said.

A special committee of the firm’s board that investigated the sales also determined that the executives obtained appropriate clearance from Equifax’s legal department and that the transactions complied with company policy, Atlanta-based Equifax said on Friday in a statement.

The computer hack that exposed the personal data of 145-million US consumers was discovered by the credit-reporting company on July 29. Filings show that between August 1 and August 2, chief financial officer John Gamble, president of US information solutions Joseph Loughran, and president of workforce solutions Rodolfo Ploder sold stock valued at about $1.8m.

Friday’s statement also said that Douglas Brandberg, a senior vice-president of investor relations at Equifax, sold 1,724 shares on August 2. His trade — which totaled about $251,000 — has not been previously reported since he is not considered a named executive officer and is not required to publicly disclose stock trades.

"The conclusion that the company executives in question traded appropriately is an extremely important finding and very reassuring," chairperson Mark Feidler said in the statement. "We will not tolerate any violation of company policy or the law regarding the trading of securities."

Criminal investigation

The US justice department opened a criminal investigation into whether the Equifax executives violated insider trading laws with the sales, people familiar with the matter said on September 18. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was also working with prosecutors on the probe, according to the people.

Spokespersons for the department of justice and the SEC did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment on the board’s statement and the status of any agency investigations.

The committee appointed by Equifax’s board found that Gamble was the first of the four executives to learn of the breach during an offsite management meeting on August 10, according to the statement. He was on vacation with his wife in Utah when the incident was uncovered, the company said.

Loughran and Brandberg were made aware of the hack between August 13 and August 15, while Ploder was not briefed on the matter until a senior leadership meeting on August 22.

The special committee comprised independent directors and was advised by outside counsel, the firm said in the statement. As part of its investigation, the group reviewed 55,000 documents and conducted 62 interviews, including with the executives who sold the shares and employees in the legal department who approved the trades.

Equifax said the legal team imposed a trading moratorium on August 15 for all employees that the company identified were aware of the breach. The special committee used the recipient list for the blackout notice to determine which employees should be reviewed, the company said in the statement.

Equifax shares have dropped 23% since it disclosed the breach on September 7, compared with the 4.7% advance of the S&P 500 Index.

With Ben Bain and Tom Schoenberg

Bloomberg