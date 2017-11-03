Companies

AmazonFresh grocery delivery service ends in some US cities

03 November 2017 - 11:15 Jeffrey Dastin
Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal is pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California. Picture: REUTERS

San Francisco — Amazon.com is ending its Fresh grocery delivery service for select areas, though it continues to operate in more than a dozen cities from Los Angeles to Tokyo, it said in a statement on Thursday.

AmazonFresh deliveries will stop for some people after November 30, according to messages sent to customers in suburban Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Some Amazon customers in California, New York and Maryland posted on Twitter that they were losing the service as well.

AmazonFresh started more than a decade ago but has yet to make a major dent in the $700bn US grocery market. Whole Foods Market, which Amazon acquired in August for $13.7bn, is expected to play a key role in Amazon’s grocery delivery in the future.

A company spokesperson said the AmazonFresh closures were unrelated to the Whole Foods deal.

Reuters

