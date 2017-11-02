Tesla shares crash on quarterly record loss, and details of Model 3 delays

San Francisco — Tesla on Wednesday pushed back its target for volume production on its new Model 3 sedan by about three months, saying it was difficult to predict how long it would take to fix all production bottlenecks.

The company also reported its biggest quarterly loss yet, sending shares down nearly 5% after hours as the loss was bigger than analysts had expected.

Tesla, led by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk, faces a crucial test in its growth strategy as it ramps up production of the Model 3, its new sedan that starts at $35,000, about half the price of its flagship Model S.

Although Tesla has made inroads among luxury car buyers with the advanced technology and innovative design in its Model S sedan and Model X SUV, it is the Model 3 on which its long-term viability rests.

The company continues to burn through cash, and spent $1.1bn in capital expenditures in the third quarter.

The company now expects to be building 5,000 Model 3s each week by late in the first quarter of 2018 — from its original target date of December.

Tesla said the main constraint was its battery module assembly line at its Nevada Gigafactory, where the company had to redesign part of the production process.

"I was really depressed about three or four weeks ago," Musk said.

He was now optimistic because it was clear what needed to be done, he said. "We are on it, we’ve got it covered," but it would take a few months longer than expected.

The Palo Alto, California-based company made just 260 Model 3 sedans in the third quarter due to what it called "production bottlenecks". It had planned to build more than 1,500.

Model 3 production delays mean postponed sales could worsen the company’s cash-burning. The problems could also worry the more than 500,000 customers who have put down a refundable deposit on the car.

Adding to the pressure is the fact that US tax credits for Tesla buyers, intended to help manufacturers ramp up electric vehicles, begin to expire after the company sells its 200,000th vehicle in the US. The company has not said when that will be, but it has sold 250,000 globally.

Shares of Tesla have fallen nearly 17% from a 12-month high of $385 in September, but are still up 50% from January, fuelled by investors’ belief in the company’s long-term prospects.

Tesla’s soaring stock has made the company the second-most valuable US car maker, behind General Motors, which had annual net profit of $9.4bn in 2016.