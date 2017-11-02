ANALYSIS: Pressure grows on China’s tech giants Tencent and Alibaba to keep up blistering pace

Hong Kong — It is getting tougher for China’s technology giants to live up to expectations.

After Alibaba and Tencent added more than $450bn of combined market value this year, investors are counting on the pair to at least match projections for quarterly revenue growth of more than 50%, and sustain a similarly blistering pace in 2018. The first test will come on Thursday with Alibaba’s results.

The market has reason to believe expansion can continue. Heavy spending in the cloud, finance and artificial intelligence could pay off in coming years. Alibaba and Tencent — largely confined for now to an increasingly saturated home market — are already beginning to take steps toward a more global business. Their financial muscle also helps them withstand new competition from the likes of Toutiao and retain pole position in Chinese e-commerce, gaming and social media.

All that props up a premium they enjoy over the so-called Fang quartet of Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Alphabet’s Google.

"The rally is sustainable," said Billy Leung, a Hong Kong-based analyst with Haitong International Securities. "Tencent is more affected by China liquidity, it’s a rarity stock because there aren’t that many internet stocks in Hong Kong. Alibaba is a reflection of the China story: China retail and internet."

Investors can better gauge if their rich valuations are deserved after the quarterly numbers, with Tencent’s due on November 15. Alibaba’s beaten revenue estimates for two years straight, whereas Tencent’s only missed one quarter — a big reason Alibaba is trading at 38 times estimated earnings and Tencent at 46 times.

That compares with a multiple of 34 times earnings for Facebook and 32 times for Alphabet.

Investors are also set to pay particular attention to a string of investments intended to drive future growth but are compressing profitability: Tencent’s gross margins have slid nine straight quarters, while Alibaba has managed to grow that metric just once since 2015.