PIC puts risky state-owned enterprises on notice

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has put Eskom on terms to install a new board by the end of November and is reviewing the basis on which it invests in all state-owned enterprises, says CE Dan Matjila.

Eskom, which has debt of R360bn, is acknowledged by the Treasury, ratings agencies and banks alike to be a systemic risk to the economy. Two international banks have called in their loans since June and domestic lenders have warned they will do the same if a new board is not appointed by November 30.

The main client of the PIC, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), holds R84bn in Eskom bonds and R1.5bn in short-term bills.

Included in the first amount is a R20bn private placement by Eskom done in 2016 as part of a debt restructuring.

