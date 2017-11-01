Japan Tobacco third-quarter profit disappoints

Tokyo — On Wednesday, Japan Tobacco, the world’s number four tobacco company, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a sharp drop in domestic cigarette sales as more smokers switch to vaping products.

Its operating profit came in at ¥156.4bn ($1.37bn) for the third quarter ended September, calculations based on Japan Tobacco’s nine-month results show, up from ¥149.6bn a year ago but below an average estimate of ¥162.2bn from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For the first nine months of the year, profits were down 5% at ¥469.7bn, also below an average estimate of ¥475.5bn from five analysts.

Japan Tobacco, which commands more than 60% of the cigarette market at home, has been caught on the wrong side of a growing popularity of "heat not burn" cigarette alternatives and has lagged behind rival Philip Morris International in the category in its own backyard.

Philip Morris started selling its IQOS vaping device in Japan in 2014 and expanded nationwide in April last year, while Japan Tobacco rolled out its Ploom Tech battery-powered smokeless tobacco product in central Tokyo only in July this year after production delays.

Rising demand for vaping products chipped away at Japan Tobacco’s cigarette sales at home, which fell 11.8% from a year ago in terms of volume over January to September. In September alone, the year-on-year decline was 13.6%. For 2017, Japan Tobacco kept its operating profit forecast at ¥565bn, down 4.8% from the previous year.

This is below an average estimate of ¥575.9bn from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Reuters