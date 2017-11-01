Honda revs up annual profit outlook on motorcycle sales and lower yen

Tokyo — Honda Motor revved up its annual profit outlook on Wednesday on strong motorcycle sales and a lower yen, but the more upbeat figures still represent a drop from the previous year.

Japan’s third-largest car maker now expects net profit of ¥585bn ($5bn) for the year to March 2018 instead of the earlier projected ¥545bn. However, the revised, increased figure would still be down five percentage points from the previous year’s profit.

The company raised its operating-profit forecast from ¥725bn to ¥745bn, down 11.4% from the previous year. The sales forecast was hiked from ¥14.5-trillion to ¥15.05-trillion, up 7.5% from last year.

For the six months to September, operating profit fell nearly 15%, despite sales growth, hit by a one-time pension charge and costs related to faulty Takata airbags.

Honda made its profit forecast revisions to reflect an "increase in consolidated motorcycle unit sales and favourable foreign currency effects," the firm said in a statement. Honda now expects the yen to average ¥109 to the dollar in the current business year, much cheaper than the ¥107 projected earlier.

A lower yen makes Japanese car makers more competitive in foreign markets and inflates profits when repatriated. "Honda is likely to continue to enjoy good contributions from its motorcycle sales," said Satoru Takada, an analyst at TIW, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm.

Honda also expects growth in the second half as new models will be released at home and North America, he told AFP.

The Japanese group has agreed to pay $484m to settle a US class action filed by Honda car owners who suffered economic damage due to airbag-linked recalls.

Six-month net profit grew 8.4% thanks to increased returns from subsidiaries and affiliates, notably a contribution from robust Chinese vehicle operations, according to the company.

Honda also announced it would buy back up to 24-million of its own shares, which is 1.3% of its outstanding shares. Investors usually welcome corporate repurchases as they can boost the value of shares remaining in markets.

AFP