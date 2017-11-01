Estée Lauder quarterly sales and profit up

Bengaluru — On Wednesday, Estée Lauder reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for makeup from its brands, including Tom Ford and Smashbox and revenue from recent acquisitions aimed at attracting younger customers.

The 72-year-old company also raised its adjusted profit for fiscal year 2018.

Estée Lauder is trying to change its image to appeal to younger consumers and has started promoting its products through celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner, who have a large number of social media followers, and popular YouTubers.

Sales in the makeup business rose about 18% to $1.37bn. The business accounts for nearly half the company’s total sales. Excluding certain items, Estée earned $1.21 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 97c per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Net sales rose to $3.27bn in the quarter ended September 30, from $2.87bn a year ago, and topped analysts’ average estimate of $3.17bn.

For the fiscal year 2018, Estée expects an adjusted profit of $4.04 to $4.12 per share. It had previously forecast an adjusted profit of $3.87 to $3.94 per share.

Shares of the New York City-based company rose 1.5% to $113.51 in light pre-market trading on Wednesday. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 12% to 38c per share.

Reuters