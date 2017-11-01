Barclays CEO forced to plan for Brexit without political clarity

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein made similar comments about the political uncertainty on Monday, when he said a lot of things were out of the bank’s control when it came to building up its new European headquarters in London.

Unless Britain negotiates new trading relations with the EU, banks, insurers and fund managers could be locked out of the bloc’s markets when it leaves. Bank of England deputy governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday that job losses totaling 75,000 in banking and insurance because of Brexit were plausible.

London dominates global currency trading and is Europe’s main finance hub. Overall the sector employs more than a million people across Britain. Some firms have already started to move staff out of London, while others are waiting until early 2018 to see if Britain and the EU agree transitional arrangements to smooth Brexit.

Staley was, however, optimistic that London would remain at the centre of European capital markets. "The capital markets are in London not because of Barclays, and not because of JPMorgan, not because of Goldman Sachs. They are here because the investors of free capital ... are by and large located in New York and London, and we want to be near our investors."

About 10,000 UK-based jobs are probably at risk on "day one" of Brexit, Woods, who is also the CEO of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), told lawmakers in London on Wednesday, citing firms’ responses to the PRA’s inquiries about contingency plans.

Oliver Wyman Global Management estimated that as many as 35,000 jobs could be at risk in its "lowest-access scenario", with as many as 40,000 potential additional losses from "the knock-on impact" on the financial-services industry. It reached its estimate by looking at the portion of total revenue the UK obtains selling financial services to the EU and hypothesising a decline of 40% to 50% in that part.

"In terms of a long-term possibility among one of many scenarios, I regard that as within the plausible range," Woods said of Oliver Wyman’s estimate. "It’s a moving feast and we won’t know until we get there, but you could reasonably think of the day-one movement as, perhaps, about 10,000. I would be surprised if it ends up being more than that for banks and insurance companies."

Woods, accompanied in the House of Lords hearing by Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunliffe, said he expects firms to start putting contingency plans into operation in the first quarter of next year. Financial firms will need time to adjust to whatever arrangement the government and the EU reach, Cunliffe said, adding that he expects them to have to review their business models once the nation’s withdrawal is complete.

Reuters, Bloomberg