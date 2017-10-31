Samsung to shake up its executive after posting record quarterly profit

Seoul — Samsung Electronics has announced an executive shakeup, the same day as it posted a record quarterly profit.

The South Korean tech giant logged profit of 11.2-trillion won ($10bn) in the July-September period, it said on Tuesday, its best for any quarter.

The world’s biggest memory chip and smartphone maker has had its de facto leader jailed for bribery and faced a recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 device.

But its net profits soared 148% on the same period a year ago, it said in a statement, thanks to strong demand for its memory chips and a recovery in smartphone sales with the roll-out of the new generation Galaxy Note 8.

The figures come only two weeks after CEO Kwon Oh-Hyun resigned, saying the South’s biggest firm was facing an "unprecedented crisis" and its current profitability was "merely a fruit of decisions and investment made in the past".