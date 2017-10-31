Companies

Reliance Communications surges amid plans to sell down assets and convert debt

31 October 2017 - 17:19 Bhuma Shrivastava
Picture: ISTOCK
Mumbai — Reliance Communications shares surged the most in more than two months after the phone operator announced plans to sell down assets and offered to convert debt into a majority stake in the company.

The stock rose as much as 16% in Mumbai and closed 8.6% higher at 17.10 rupees on Tuesday. Trading volumes were more than four times the three-month, full-day average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Billionaire Anil Ambani’s mobile-phone operator proposed lenders convert debt worth 70-billion rupees ($1.08bn) into 51% equity, according to an exchange filing Monday. As much as 270-billion rupees could be repaid by selling assets, such as spectrum, phone towers and real estate.

The past month was rough on the operator as it announced the collapse of its merger plans with rival Aircel due to regulatory delays and legal uncertainties; it also withdrew a regulatory document seeking a nod to sell its towers, and faced yet another insolvency petition.

Reliance Communications said on October 25 that it’ll cut back its second- and third-generation wireless networks from November 30, a move that’s expected to reduce the value of towers the company owns.

Bloomberg

