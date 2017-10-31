Court rules in favour of HCI gaming revamp

The commission and Competition Tribunal conducted an assessment of HCI’s acquisition of control of Tsogo Sun in 2014, when it acquired SABMiller’s Tsogo Sun shares.

The Competition Appeal Court said that in 2014, the commission "was aware that in time, HCI would exert sole control over the gaming interests of both Tsogo and Niveus. "At the same time, HCI also enjoyed sole control of Niveus’s gaming interests".

HCI initially announced the transaction in December 2016. In July, it approached the commission for an advisory opinion. When the commission advised it was a notifiable transaction, HCI approached the Competition Tribunal to overturn the advisory opinion. But the tribunal ruled it could not decide the matter as it had no jurisdiction over an opinion and no transaction had been notified.

The commission had argued that the 2014 approval related to a distinctly different transaction from the one contemplated.

"The current transaction relates to the transfer of gaming operations, it is a new transaction that has never been considered by the commission," the commission’s head of legal, Bukhosibakhe Majenge, told the Competition Appeal Court in early October.

The commission is keen to interrogate possible public interest issues that could be affected by the transaction.

The deal will take HCI’s holding in Tsogo Sun from 47.6% to over 50%.

