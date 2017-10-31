Cadbury and Oreo maker Mondelez beats Wall Street expectations

Bengaluru — Mondelez International beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue estimates in the third quarter, as demand for its key brands such as Oreo cookies and Trident gum rose in Europe and Latin America and the company cut costs.

Shares of the world’s second-largest confectionary company rose 4.9% to $41.20 in after-market trading on Monday.

Mondelez’s organic revenue, a measure that excludes currency fluctuations, grew 3.2% in Europe and 5.4% in Latin America in the quarter, which marks the end of Irene Rosenfeld’s tenure as CEO.

The company said its performance in Europe was helped by strong chocolate sales in Germany and the UK.

However, sales in North America, its second-largest market, remain a concern.

Net revenue from North America rose 1.3% but lagged behind smaller rival Hershey, which posted a 1.6% rise in sales in the region in October.

North America was the only region performing below expectations but the company was confident in improving it in the future, Rosenfeld said in the earnings call.

The company said McCain Foods CEO Dirk Van de Put would take over from Rosenfeld on November 20.

Rosenfeld’s departure comes after years of consistent decline in sales for Mondelez, which was formed from a spin-off of Kraft’s North America grocery business in 2012 — a move she engineered.

The snack giant said on Monday it was recovering from last quarter’s cyber attack, which hurt shipment volumes and led to a $100m loss in revenue for the full year.

Total organic net revenue rose 2.8% in the quarter ended September 30 and the recovery in shipment volumes contributed 0.6% to it.

Organic net revenue from its key brands, such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka chocolate and Oreo cookies, rose 3.8% in the quarter, compared with a 2.5% rise a year earlier.

The company, which is planning to cut about $3bn in annual costs by 2018 end, slashed its costs by 14.3% to $1.33bn in the reporting quarter.

Net income attributable to Mondelez rose 81% to $992m, or 65c per share, in the quarter, helped by one-time gains and taxes.

Excluding items, it earned 57c per share and revenue rose 2.1% to $6.53bn.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 54c per share on revenue of $6.45bn, according to Thomson Reuters IBES.

