Companies

GUPTA-LINKED UNCERTAINTY

ANN7 sought bank account at Postbank

Siyabonga Cwele says Sapo turned down the request as it is ‘purely a retail bank’

31 October 2017 - 05:46 Bekezela Phakathi
Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

An employee of the Gupta-associated TV station ANN7 approached the South African Post Office (Sapo) in August, requesting a meeting with the CEO to discuss the opening of a bank account for the company.

ANN7, and various companies owned by the Guptas, face an uncertain future following decisions by SA’s major banks to cut ties with the family.

The family has been accused of state capture, wielding undue influence on President Jacob Zuma and his Cabinet, and milking state-owned enterprises for the benefit of their companies.

Earlier in October, the High Court in Pretoria ordered the Bank of Baroda, the last bank to continue offering services to the Guptas, not to close the accounts of companies linked to the family pending a final application. The Bank of Baroda was to pull the plug on the accounts of 20 companies on September 30.

The companies approached the High Court in Pretoria to have the main application, meant to be heard in December interdicting the bank from closing the accounts, heard before the deadline for the closure of the accounts.

In a written response to a question from the DA in Parliament, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele confirmed Sapo had been approached by Gupta-linked firms. He did not name the employees involved.

"An employee from a company called JIC Limited approached Postbank with a request to open a bank account…. Postbank established, based on the JIC Limited’s financial statements, that it was part of the Oakbay Group. Postbank responded in August 2016 that it does not service corporate accounts because it is purely a retail bank that only serves individuals," said Cwele on Monday.

"Further, an employee of ANN7 approached Sapo in August 2017, requesting a meeting with the Sapo group CEO to discuss the opening of a bank account…. Sapo indicated that Postbank was unable to open or service corporate accounts because it is purely a retail bank that only serves individuals."

The new owner of ANN7 and The New Age, Mzwanele Manyi, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

In response to a question from DA MP Alf Lees, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said South African Airways did not have a direct contract with The New Age for the supply of newspapers. However, the airline had a month-to-month contract with Press Support for the supply of readership material.

"The contract with Press Support in respect of The New Age newspaper costs R165,690 per month excluding VAT."

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Standard, Barclays dump McKinsey

Top banks decide not to renew contracts with disgraced US consulting company
Business
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Probes by UK watchdogs and FBI into Gupta dealings a game changer

Business Day understands US and UK authorities have begun preparations to seize bank accounts and confiscate properties linked to the Guptas, write ...
National
11 days ago

Standard Chartered closed Gupta accounts three years ago

The bank has made the disclosure in response to a Financial Times report that UK watchdogs had been asked to probe it and HSBC for possible ties to ...
Companies
11 days ago

Reserve Bank probing Bank of Baroda after Outa allegations

While there is no clear evidence that mine rehabilitation funds were used as collateral or mismanaged, the Bank of Baroda may have breached its own ...
Companies
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Oppenheimers win airport battle against Guptas
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Trillian’s tangle of secrets and lies
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Desalination could be PSG’s new sweet spot
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Freight helps Transnet’s profit balloon
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Oppenheimers win luxury airport battle
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

FROM THE WSJ: The long, winding and treacherous road to the Gupta’s state ...
National

Union to ask big banks to help save jobs at Oakbay’s mines
Companies / Mining

Auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo ditches Oakbay while Outa triumphs in court
National

Court action to stop Guptas grabbing mine rehabilitation funds
Business

Guptas not spoilt for choice with friends, but do have MultiChoice
Opinion

Workers at Gupta-owned mines protest at banks that will shut Gupta accounts
National

SA's first black media baron? I don't think so ...
Features

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.