Adcorp shifts offshore focus to local businesses

Adcorp, which swung into a large loss in the six months to August, has brought in a new management team to reposition the company to focus on its local businesses, having overspent on ambitious offshore projects.

The employment services group suffered a headline loss per share of 40.1c, compared with headline earnings per share of 77.5c in the six months to August 2016.

Its revenue decreased 2% to R7.8bn during the reporting period. Operating profit plunged to R27.6m compared with R191m in the prior period.