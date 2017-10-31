REPOSITIONING
Adcorp shifts offshore focus to local businesses
‘We are taking a few months to reposition Adcorp to be profitable again,’ says new CEO Innocent Dutiro
Adcorp, which swung into a large loss in the six months to August, has brought in a new management team to reposition the company to focus on its local businesses, having overspent on ambitious offshore projects.
The employment services group suffered a headline loss per share of 40.1c, compared with headline earnings per share of 77.5c in the six months to August 2016.
Its revenue decreased 2% to R7.8bn during the reporting period. Operating profit plunged to R27.6m compared with R191m in the prior period.
Overhead costs trebled during the five years between 2012 and 2017, but Adcorp’s recently appointed CEO, Innocent Dutiro, said the group was on track, selling various offshore businesses and working out how to strengthen its core businesses. Said Dutiro: "Previous management spent too much time trying to acquire and run businesses abroad, taking their eye off the local core business.
"We are taking a few months to reposition Adcorp to be profitable again."
About R2bn was spent on various forms of expansion since 2012. Some of this investment was made in regions and sectors outside the traditional ones in which the group’s expertise lay and in industries that had experienced an economic downturn, he said.
Despite the weak results, Adcorp’s share price closed nearly 3% higher at R14.22 at the end of trade on Monday.
Adcorp announced the introduction of Value Capital Partners as a strategic shareholder to the company at the end of June, followed by changes in leadership at board and executive management level. Dutiro replaced Richard Pike.
Adcorp needed to be turned around under its new management team, analyst Simon Brown said.
"Adcorp always seemed to offer great value, but never delivered. My sense with these results is that they will get rid of anything not 100%, giving them a low base to work from for future results," Brown said.
