New management’s attention is firmly on a turnaround for Adcorp

Adcorp ended its interim period with current liabilities outrunning current assets by R184m, thereby breaching agreements with bondholders.

In June, activist shareholder Venture Capital Partners ousted Adcorp’s incumbent management. Gloria Serobe was appointed chairwoman, leading to CEO Richard Pike getting replaced by former MMI Africa and Asia CEO Innocent Dutiro and Cheryl-Jane Kujenga taking the role of chief financial officer.

The new management has managed to secure a R1bn loan "at more favourable terms", enabling it to pay out existing lenders demanding their money back, while leaving funds for future working capital requirements, Adcorp said in its interim results statement released on Monday.

Adcorp fell into an after-tax loss of R50m for the six months to end-August from the matching period’s R136m profit. Interim revenue declined slightly to R7.75bn from R7.89bn.

The new management team blamed the group’s R2bn acquisition spree since 2012 along with "a track record for paying attractive dividends out of borrowed funds" for its financial woes.

No interim dividend was declared. Adcorp paid a 20c dividend in the matching period.

"The group’s poor performance heralded a season of unprecedented shareholder action. A new, experienced executive leadership team is now in place. This new leadership team has worked tirelessly to understand the challenges the group has faced, and has started mapping out a strategy to turn the business around," Dutiro said in the results statement.

The results statement included a defence of the labour broking market in which Adcorp operates, which came under attack from new legislation introduced in 2015.

"The group is the leading workforce solutions business in SA and plays a key socioeconomic role in providing employment and increasing employability," Adcorp said.

About 80% of the people Adcorp places are labour market "outsiders" — which it defined as youth, first-time jobseekers and re-entrants — and about 20% of these go on to secure permanent jobs within three years of being placed by the agency as temporary employees.

Adcorp said its technical training centres produced more than 1,400 artisans in various trades a year.

"This creates a pathway to employment as qualified trade persons. Prior to this training these youth were mostly unemployed."

It provided vocational training to more than 3,500 people a year, and trained more than 600 people a year with disabilities.