Kobe Steel won’t pay dividends amid falsified product data scandal

30 October 2017 - 11:35 Stephen Stapczynski and Masumi Suga
Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo — Kobe Steel withdrew its net income forecast and said it won’t pay its dividend, acknowledging that executives can’t predict how a scandal involving falsified product data will affect earnings in coming months.

The Japan-based steel maker eliminated its ¥10 per share interim dividend and said it can’t make a net income forecast because it might have to reimburse customers, according to a statement from Kobe on Monday, announcing first-half earnings. The forecast for net income had been ¥35bn ($308m) for the fiscal year that ends in March.

Over the past three weeks, Kobe Steel has announced it faked data for products ranging from copper and aluminium to steel wires, machinery parts and heavy-plated metal. Clients, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries, have said they might seek reimbursement from the manufacturer if their customers start asking for replacement products or compensation.

"It is incredibly difficult to make a forecast," Alexander Robert Medd, MD of Bucephalus Research Partnership, said before Kobe’s announcement. "They have no idea what their once-off costs are going to be until customers have decided if they’re going to sue them or what their level of complaint will be."

While most of the 525 companies affected didn’t find any safety problems created by data falsification, the manufacturer has said it will help pay for related costs. Kobe also lost Japanese Industrial Standards certification at one of its factories in Kanagawa and others are at risk as the government expands its inspections.

The company lowered its current profit forecast 9.1% to ¥50bn, and its operating profit 6.2% to ¥75bn. It maintained its revenue forecast of ¥1.88-trillion.

Revamping quality control for aluminium and copper products will increase costs and lower output, Kobe executive vice-president Naoto Umehara said at a press conference on Monday. The current profit forecast includes a ¥10bn reduction from the data-falsification issues, he said.

The company will probably receive requests to reimburse customers for expenses related to quality checks and replacements, Umehara said.

Bloomberg

