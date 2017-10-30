Cost cuts, new models help to revive Volkswagen
Berlin — Cost-cutting and new models such as the Arteon fastback should continue to boost Volkswagen’s main car brand in the fourth quarter after it doubled core earnings in July to September, it said on Monday.
Analysts see reviving the VW brand, which has long suffered from high staff and development costs, as crucial to the group’s ability to recover from its diesel emissions scandal.
The brand said on Monday it expected sales and profits to keep growing in October-December, despite the hit to demand for diesel vehicles and their resale value across the industry in the wake of the German car maker’s 2015 scandal.
"Our model offensive is increasingly paying off, the turnaround programmes in the markets are having an effect," VW brand chief Herbert Diess said in a statement.
Operating profit at the brand doubled to €728m in the three months to September 30, helped by cost cuts and staff reductions that were agreed with labour unions in 2016.
Volkswagen shares were up by 2.9% to €156.40 in late-morning trade.
By contrast, the group’s premium Audi division said it was bracing for a "demanding quarter" with costs for vehicle overhauls including the high-end A6, A7 and A8 as well as the Q3 and A1 compacts weighing on results. Audi’s quarterly profit and sales were broadly flat, held back by spending on foreign capacity and electrification of its model fleet.
The VW brand now expects its operating margin to moderately exceed a 2.5%-3.5% target range in 2017, it said. That is in line with the more upbeat profit outlook announced by parent Volkswagen on Friday.
The VW brand is aiming to raise the margin to at least 4% by 2020 and 6% by 2025 — lagging some major competitors such as Japan’s Toyota and PSA Group.
Brand revenue could increase about 10% in 2017 on 2016 levels, VW said, keeping previous guidance and citing demand in markets such as the US, Brazil and Russia after reporting an 8.3% gain in year-to-date revenue.
Fixed costs at the brand were flat in July-September, despite a growing number of model launches, which have included the top-of-the-line Arteon and the redesigned Polo subcompact, it said.
Analysts expect VW brand earnings to keep growing in 2018 due to additional higher-margin sport utility vehicles such as the all-new T-Roc and redesigned Touareg, as well as continuing restructuring efforts.
VW’s upbeat comments echo recent announcements by peers. Last week, PSA and Renault revised their market outlook up after quarterly revenue increases.
Reuters
