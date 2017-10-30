Cost cuts, new models help to revive Volkswagen

Berlin — Cost-cutting and new models such as the Arteon fastback should continue to boost Volkswagen’s main car brand in the fourth quarter after it doubled core earnings in July to September, it said on Monday.

Analysts see reviving the VW brand, which has long suffered from high staff and development costs, as crucial to the group’s ability to recover from its diesel emissions scandal.

The brand said on Monday it expected sales and profits to keep growing in October-December, despite the hit to demand for diesel vehicles and their resale value across the industry in the wake of the German car maker’s 2015 scandal.

"Our model offensive is increasingly paying off, the turnaround programmes in the markets are having an effect," VW brand chief Herbert Diess said in a statement.