Bankruptcy hits toy makers

New York — When Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in September, it vowed to keep operating stores, boosting investor optimism that the effect on the biggest toy makers would be limited.

But with Hasbro’s weaker-than-expected sales forecast and Mattel’s revenue trailing projections — and both companies citing Toys R Us as a key reason — the retailer’s struggles loom large, with Christmas under two months away.

"We did have a real challenge with the timing of that bankruptcy," Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis said. "The whole industry felt the pressure."

Mattel and Hasbro combined lost almost $800m in market value last week. Toys R Us is their second-largest customer after Wal-Mart Stores.

The toy makers reduced shipments in September as Toys R Us teetered on the brink of filing. The retailer has said it plans to exit bankruptcy after lessening its debt load.

Mattel’s sales plummeted 22% in North America, and the company said half of that drop came from fewer shipments to the toy chain and delays on payments. That knocked the stock down as much as 17% Friday, and cast more doubt on its three-year turnaround. The company has stopped providing quarterly guidance, and declined to weigh in on what this could mean for the fourth quarter.

Hasbro fared better. Its results actually topped Wall Street expectations, but the company’s sales forecast for the fourth quarter was about half of what analysts projected. The stock tumbled almost 9%. Hasbro blamed uncertainty surrounding Toys “R” Us and weakness in key markets like Brazil and the U.K.

“While the near-term impact of Toys “R” Us is disruptive, and we paused shipments for a short period as we gained clarity on the situation, we are working with them as we enter the holiday period,” Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said. But this does “introduce higher uncertainty as to the level of shipments to them in the fourth quarter.”

