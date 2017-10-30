Companies

RETAIL

Bankruptcy hits toy makers

30 October 2017 - 06:05 Matt Townsend
People pass the former Toys R Us flagship store in Times Square, Manhattan. Picture: REUTERS
People pass the former Toys R Us flagship store in Times Square, Manhattan. Picture: REUTERS

New York — When Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in September, it vowed to keep operating stores, boosting investor optimism that the effect on the biggest toy makers would be limited.

But with Hasbro’s weaker-than-expected sales forecast and Mattel’s revenue trailing projections — and both companies citing Toys R Us as a key reason — the retailer’s struggles loom large, with Christmas under two months away.

"We did have a real challenge with the timing of that bankruptcy," Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis said. "The whole industry felt the pressure."

Mattel and Hasbro combined lost almost $800m in market value last week. Toys R Us is their second-largest customer after Wal-Mart Stores.

The toy makers reduced shipments in September as Toys R Us teetered on the brink of filing. The retailer has said it plans to exit bankruptcy after lessening its debt load.

Mattel’s sales plummeted 22% in North America, and the company said half of that drop came from fewer shipments to the toy chain and delays on payments. That knocked the stock down as much as 17% Friday, and cast more doubt on its three-year turnaround. The company has stopped providing quarterly guidance, and declined to weigh in on what this could mean for the fourth quarter.

Hasbro fared better. Its results actually topped Wall Street expectations, but the company’s sales forecast for the fourth quarter was about half of what analysts projected. The stock tumbled almost 9%. Hasbro blamed uncertainty surrounding Toys “R” Us and weakness in key markets like Brazil and the U.K.

 “While the near-term impact of Toys “R” Us is disruptive, and we paused shipments for a short period as we gained clarity on the situation, we are working with them as we enter the holiday period,” Hasbro CEO  Brian Goldner said. But this does “introduce higher uncertainty as to the level of shipments to them in the fourth quarter.”

Bloomberg

Sales decline leads to Mattel plunging Mattel

The bankruptcy of Toys R Us torpedoed sales, especially in North America, and Mattel is still reeling from the loss of its Disney Princess franchise ...
Companies
2 days ago

Toys R US exploring Asian options where it dominates the traditional toys’ market

Although filing for bankruptcy in North America, the company is speaking with billionaire Fung brothers about listing on the Hong Kong bourse in a ...
Companies
12 days ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Playing a rough game in the toy retail sector

Bankrupt Toys R Us Inc is like the Edcon of the toy world — adding an ill-timed leveraged buyout to the litany of difficulties afflicting the sector
Opinion
1 month ago

Toys ‘R’ Us raises its game locally as US operation files for bankruptcy protection

Far from going bankrupt, the Southern African division plans to open seven new stores in the next three months
Companies
1 month ago

Angry Birds maker Rovio proceeds with its long-awaited IPO

The Finnish company says it will use the initial public offering to help it fund new games and deals in a consolidating industry
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Oppenheimers win airport battle against Guptas
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Trillian’s tangle of secrets and lies
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Desalination could be PSG’s new sweet spot
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Oppenheimers win luxury airport battle
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Bidding war for PPC looms as LafargeHolcim enters ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Sales decline leads to Mattel plunging Mattel
Companies / Industrials

Toys R US exploring Asian options where it dominates the traditional toys’ ...
Companies

Angry Birds maker Rovio proceeds with its long-awaited IPO
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.